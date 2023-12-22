[WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT] KZN man accused of double murder in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 51-year-old man arrested for allegedly murdering his 87-year-old mother and 39-year-old sister in Mid-Illovo near Camperdown is expected to appear in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal today.

Provincial Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the bodies of the two women were found with their heads chopped off.

He says a subsequent search of the women’s yard led to the recovery of their heads inside a pit latrine.

Police recovered the knife which was used to cut off the heads.

They also found the suspect in possession of a firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime.

Report by Ayanda Chule