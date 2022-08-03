The families of the two girls who were killed at Ngwagane outside Creighton in southern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, are appealing for justice.

Grade 12 learners Nqobile Zulu and Minenhle Buthelezi, were allegedly attacked by a man at a house they were renting to be closer to their school. In a statement, the Department of Social Development says the girls were hacked to death with an axe before their bodies were dismembered.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Pic Credit:Supplied. One of the victims Nqobile Amanda Zulu hacked to death in Ngwagane area outside Creighton in KZN. pic.twitter.com/HLviONbROP — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) August 3, 2022

#sabcnews #sabckzn Pic Credit: Supplied. Zulu’s friend Minenhle Buthelezi whose body was found 5 km away hidden in a bush. pic.twitter.com/IXCk52DUfw — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) August 3, 2022

The village of Ngagwane is in mourning. The news of the brutal killing of these two young girls has spread fast. The community and families say they have been left with many unanswered questions.

Nqobile Zulu’s family admits to knowing the suspect. Family members, Thandiwe Zulu and Zandile Bhubesi, say it is a tragedy that is difficult to accept.

“It’s extremely painful what has happened, the entire family is struggling to accept this. What makes matters worse is the brutality, our baby had nine open cuts even on her head and face. We are shocked we have so many questions why this boy killed her, we are hoping maybe police will shed the light. We are saddened by the manner the girls were killed. Minenhle was an orphan all her grandmother’s hopes have died with her, we want the boy who killed them to rot in jail.”

#sabcnews #sabckzn Families of the victims want justice. They are left with unanswered questions especially the motive of the brutal killing of their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/JVelbPvtWt — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) August 3, 2022

Community leader, Mthobisi Dlamini, says locals are shocked and angry. Dlamini has urged the court to ensure that the suspect, who has been arrested, does not return to their community.

“We had to calm the community down pleading with them to allow police to do their work, some community members wanted to take the law into their hands. We are pleading with courts to ensure that they lock this man away and not come back to our community.”

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says the suspect has already made a brief appearance in court and remains in custody.

“It is alleged on 30 July, a body of a 18 year old woman was found hacked to death in a student accommodation in Ngwagane location in Creighton, she sustained multiple injuries on her body and was declared dead at the scene, the teams of various police units traced and arrested 21 year old suspect and yesterday the suspect escaped from lawful custody and he was apprehended and taken to point out where he dumped the body of the second victim. The body of the second woman was found dumped in Mzimhlanga area in Riverside. The suspect appeared before the Hlanganani Magistrates’ Court and he was remanded in custody.”

In a statement, the Department of Social Development says Zulu’s badly injured body was left in a pool of blood on the doorstep of their house, while Buthelezi’s dismembered body was found five kilometres away from the scene.

A memorial service in honour of these two young girls will be held on Friday.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Scratches on the wall are marks where blood stains were of Nqobile Amanda Zulu. She was allegedly attacked by a suspect with an axe. The suspect is behind bars. Body of her friend Minenhle Buthelezi was found 5 km away. pic.twitter.com/lr6drDiOsP — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) August 3, 2022