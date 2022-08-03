The community of Ngwagane area outside Creighton in southern KwaZulu-Natal is shocked by the brutal killing of two school girls allegedly by a man from the same village.

The victims were in Grade 12 at a local high school.

The motive for the gruesome killing of the two girls that had shocked locals remains a mystery.

In a statement from KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza revealed that the victims’ bodies were dismembered.

One body was found in a pool of blood inside the house. While another victim was found the following day dumped five kilometres away.

Khoza also commended the police on the swift arrest of the suspect. However, the incident sent shockwaves through the area, where a number of learners rent accommodation to attend the local school.

The suspect made a brief court appearance on charges of murder and escaping from lawful custody.