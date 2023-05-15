KwaZulu-Natal police say eight men have been burnt to death and four others severely injured at Msunduzi Location in Taylors Halt in Pietermaritzburg.

The incident happened on Sunday night, but details have only been released later on Monday.

Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says it is believed that 15 men between the ages of 25 and 46 were inside a house when seven suspects armed with rifles entered demanding to know the whereabouts of the owner.

Netshiunda says the eight victims were burnt to death.

“After realising that the owner of the house was not there, the men apparently instructed the occupants of the house to undress before pouring liquid substances on them and setting them alight. Eight men reportedly died at the scene while four victims survived with severe burn wounds and were rushed to hospital for treatment. The suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive for the killing is yet to be established,” says Netshiunda.

He says drug-related issues cannot be ruled out.