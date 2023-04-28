The Western Cape Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie has urged road users to obey the rules of the road this long weekend.

Mackenzie has also extended his condolences to the families of five people who died in Swellendam after the bus they were travelling in overturned.

Fifty other people were injured when the bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie also expressed his condolences and said, “This incident is a chilling reminder to everyone that we need to be extra vigilant on our roads this long weekend. @WCGovSafelyHome @WCGov_Mobility https://t.co/zMsfAvIKHo — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 28, 2023

Mackenzie says traffic officials will be out in full force this weekend.

“A very strong reminder to all those using our roads over the long weekend – please be safe on the road, please stop when you are tired and buckle up. Our provincial traffic services are out in full force this long weekend as we are trying to reduce our road fatalities.”

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo says Eskom has exempted Swellendam Hospital from the load shedding schedule while the facility works to treat the majority of the injured.

Mbombo says the most critical patients have been airlifted to Groote Schuur, Tygerberg and George Hospitals.