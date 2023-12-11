W Cape police arrest high-profile taxi boss in Pretoria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape police have apprehended a high-profile taxi boss in Pretoria, alleging his involvement in a range of serious crimes in Cape Town.

The charges against the individual include extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder, attempted murder, and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk revealed that the arrest followed a collaborative effort involving provincial detectives, the Pretoria National Intervention Unit, and Crime Intelligence. The operation, guided by detailed investigations and intelligence, successfully located the suspect hiding in a premises in Pretoria.

The arrested individual, an adult male, is identified as the prime suspect in a Nyanga murder case and a double attempted murder case, leading to the issuance of warrants for his arrest.

Additional warrants were secured for a case in Mfuleni related to the possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as another case in Ocean View, where the suspect is accused of impersonating a police official.

