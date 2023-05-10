Health Minister Joe Phaahla says vulnerable people including those who have compromised immune systems, should continue to take special care even if COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic.

He was delivering his Department’s Budget vote during a mini-plenary session in the Good Hope Chamber in Parliament.

Phaahla notes the World Health Organisation’s recent announcement that the virus is no longer a public health emergency, as there has been a reduction in deaths and infections.

He says, “The lifting of the Public Health emergency of international concern status of COVID-19 brings us to the end of the most devastating health emergency in over a century since the Spanish flu of 1918. What this means is not that the virus and the disease are over, but just that it has become more endemic. It is still a high risk for vulnerable individuals especially those of advanced age and those with comorbidities. It is still therefore advisable that those of us in these categories including those who are also immuno-compromised should get their boosters every six months on average.”

Tribute to health workers

Phaahla also pays tribute to the health workers and all those members of society who played a critical role in saving lives when COVID-19 was still a pandemic. These include churches and those who promoted vaccination.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who played a major role in saving lives at the peak of the pandemic. We thank our health workers who stayed the course even at times when everybody was staying at home. We thank our scientists, our researchers, and those who availed themselves to serve on various ministerial advisory committees. I also want to thank our business, labour, civil society, religious and traditional leaders who helped to stabilise society and promote vaccinations.”