Telecommunications giant Vodacom has told the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein that the company’s CEO had a legal right to solely make a determination on the amount ‘Please Call Me’ inventor Nkosana Makate deserves as compensation.

The company was responding to Justice Connie Mocumie’s question on why the CEO was the only person qualified to make a determination.

The court also wanted to know why Vodacom opposed the order granted by the North Gauteng High Court which said Makate deserves 27% of all revenue from his invention.

Proceedings kicked off with the bench in the Supreme Court of Appeal posing questions to legal teams representing both Vodacom and Makate.

The court wanted to know why Vodacom says the High Court was wrong in its order. Makate’s legal team is expected to present five legal grounds why it says the High Court was correct in its order.

The court is yet to hear the submissions in the heads of argument from both legal teams.