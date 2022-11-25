Telecommunications giant Vodacom says the High Court in Pretoria has made several adverse findings in the so-called “Please Call Me” legal saga without offering any explanation.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled that the “Please Call Me” inventor, Nkosana Makate, is entitled to 27 percent of the revenue generated by the return of calls sent through the “Please Call Me” platform.

Vodacom has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, seeking an order to reverse the High Court judgment.

Makate and Vodacom have been involved in the protracted court battle over payment for the concept since 2008.

Vodacom contends that the R47 million it offered to Makate is reasonable compensation.

Makate has rejected the offer, saying he is entitled to anything between R28 billion and R110 billion and also wanted 15 percent of the revenue, a demand which Vodacom rejected.

The appellants submits that Makate’s model is both conceptually and fundamentally flawed and further contend that Makate’s calculation is grossly exaggerated.