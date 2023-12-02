Veteran journalist, communicator Jeffrey Zikhali killed in hijacking

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Veteran journalist and broadcaster, Jeffrey Zikhali, has been killed in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal after a hijacking incident last night.

It is believed Zikhali was on his way to his ancestral home when he was gunned down and thrown out of his vehicle.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police are investigating the murder.

“Police were on routine patrol when they stumbled upon a body, cell phone and a driver’s license which assisted in identifying the man. He was declared dead on the scene. The motive of the killing and the suspect are unknown at this stage. Police are appealing to community members with any information that might assist to call the Empangeni police station or call the Crime Stop number on 0860 10111. Alternatively, tips can be communicated via the MySAPS app.”

uMhlathuza Mayor, Xolani Gwezi, says Zikhali’s brutal killing has left the community shaken.

Gwezi is urging the police to work around the clock to find the suspects.

“His work touched many lives in the different spheres of media that he worked in. We urge the police and community to join forces in ensuring that we find the perpetrators so that an incident like this doesn’t happen again in our community.”

-Report by Nomtsikelelo Mthabela