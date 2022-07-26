South African actor, playwright and theatre director, Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday.

Further details are yet to be released.

Shabangu passed away on Sunday morning after complaining of chest pains.

The 53-year-old was best known for his roles in Rhythm City, Home Sweet Home and The Lab.

Actor Kid Sithole says Shabangu will be remembered for his contribution to the South African entertainment industry.

“He understood his role as a social commentator, he understood his role as a communicator, [and his role as a] performer. He communicated well with his audiences, whether on stage or on television. He was a masterpiece,” adds Sithole.

Joburg Theatre mourns the passing of #Mncedisi Shabangu. May his art live forever on our stages.🕊🕯 pic.twitter.com/Z1zs8wzzMf — Joburg Theatre (@joburgtheatre) July 24, 2022