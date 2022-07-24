South African actor, playwright and theatre director, Mncedisi Shabangu, has died. His family has confirmed that he died on Sunday morning after complaining of chest pains.

Fifty-three-year-old Shabangu was best known for his roles in television programmes ‘Rhythm City’, ‘Home Sweet Home’ and ‘The Lab’.

His brother, Mthokozisi, says the actor died at a local clinic after complaining of feeling unwell.

“He was sick and later we took him to the clinic and he was certified dead after that. It was not a long illness. He just complained about his chest.”

Joburg Theatre mourns the passing of #Mncedisi Shabangu. May his art live forever on our stages.🕊🕯 pic.twitter.com/Z1zs8wzzMf — Joburg Theatre (@joburgtheatre) July 24, 2022