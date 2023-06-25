The Free State Department of Education has welcomed teachers from the United States of America who will be conducting workshops for educators in the province during the June holidays.

They are from the Teachers Across Borders of Southern Africa (TABSA) which is a non-profit organisation made up of maths and science teachers.

Free State Education Spokesperson Howard Ndaba says the five maths and four science educators from TABSA will hold workshops for educators teaching Grades 7,8, and 9 learners at Tsoseletso and Kagisho Secondary schools in Bloemfontein.

Oziel Selele Comprehensive Secondary School in Bothaville will also receive a donation of 20 laptops from TABSA to assist with their coding and robotics classes.

This is part of honouring the Mandela Month spirit of giving.