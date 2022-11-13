The community of the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi Township, south of Durban, is hosting the Ingoma Cultural Festival to promote unity.

Event organiser, from Ubunye Bama Hostel, an organisation that promotes unity, Mbuyiseni Thusi says most people who live in hostels turn to crime because of unemployment.

“We are here to strengthen unity amongst the hostels’ residents. We want unity and peace at Glebelands Hostel. Hostel residents must remember that we are here because of work. Having a misunderstanding should not lead to bloodshed. People must learn to engage and sort out their differences,” says Thusi.

Meanwhile, women from the Glebelands Hostel have welcomed this initiative. One woman says, “I’m also part of the maidens that usually go to kwaNongoma for the reed dance. We are here to support hostels so that we are saying no to their fighting.”

Another one adds, “We are here to witness something we have been yearning for unity amongst the hostel residents. The killings and the faction fights need to stop. The event will also create awareness about Gender-Based Violence.”

