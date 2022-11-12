The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has called on the police to act swiftly and arrest those involved in the killing of the party’s Gert Sibande Region deputy chairperson, Muzi Manyathi.

Manyathi was shot and killed in Mkhondo last Friday. He was also a councilor in the local municipality. Manyathi was laid to rest in his hometown of Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 41-year-old was described as hard-working, and dedicated to the party and serving the community.

ANC members and supporters came in their numbers to pay their last respects to Muzi Manyathi. Different speakers described Manyathi as a selfless leader. Meanwhile, his family members are distraught.

Manyathi’s sister, Thandazile Sibeko, says her brother didn’t deserve to be killed. She says Manyathi knew that some people wanted him dead.

“Our brother used to call us and name the people that want to kill him. It started a long time. It was a long time coming and every morning I will call him to see if he is still alive,” says Sibeko.

Manyathi was preparing for the by-election in the Mkhondo Municipality after four councillors were fired by the ANC. He was also part of the team preparing for the ANC’s forthcoming national elective conference.

It is believed that Manyathi was killed due to political divisions within the ANC in Mkhondo. ANC Chairperson in Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, says the killers should be arrested as soon as possible.

“We want to know the motive of the killing of comrade Manyathi, Crime is crime. He must be arrested. I don’t understand why his not arrested. He is known, he is staying here in Dube and others are saying in Johannesburg the police know these people. If the police do not arrest him, I will go with the ANC volunteers and arrest him,” Ndlovu claims.

Among the mourners who attended the funeral service, were former ANC KwaZulu-Natal Secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, and NEC member, David Mahlobo. Mahlobo says they are concerned with the ongoing killings of ANC members.

“We have done an assessment and we are not happy as the organisation and we feel very embarrassed that in the ranks of the ANC. Whether in Mpumalanga, KZN and Eastern Cape and certain parts of our land, the ANC has become a safe haven for criminals and some have graduated to become warlords,” Mahlobo added.

Manyathi leaves behind a three-month-old son and two sisters

