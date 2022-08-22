The catchment areas of the Umhlangane, Palmiet and Umhlatuzana rivers have been earmarked to be part of a study aimed at mitigating the impact of future floods.

The study is a collaborative initiative by the French Investment Agency – AFD, the eThekwini municipality and other stakeholders.

The three catchment areas were identified as priority sites where experts will assess river health maintenance, waste management and human impact.

AFD project manager Zoé Ramondou says the goal is to find solutions to better maintain the Durban metro’s 7 400 kilometres of rivers and streams for future planning.

“This study is the next step in taking further the implementation of the municipalities transformation program, our company has been working for a few years now with extensive support, so AFD is taking over on the previous report and work that has been carried out – we have developed a catchment management partnership and program.”

AFD project manager Zoé Ramondou was interviewed on LotusFm’s Newsbreak programme:

Environmental activist and coordinator for South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, Desmond D’sa, said in May the government, especially the eThekwini municipality, must ensure that communities do not build structures in low-lying areas.

He said government must begin to relocate people away from the rivers and places always affected by floods.