Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine’s regions on Wednesday, officials says.

Ukrainian social media reports says the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify this information.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Wednesday said that peace proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine must take into account what it called “the new reality” of four Ukrainian regions having joined Russia.

Russia declared Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia part of its territory in September after referendums condemned by Ukraine and Western countries. Russia does not fully control any of the four regions