The Black Sea Grain Deal is an agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and United Nations (UN) which was established 22 July 2022, to combat a global food crisis which worsened after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The deal was set to expire on the 18th of July 2023.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced two days before the expiry date that Russia is no longer going to participate in the deal due to their demands not being met.

The Black Sea Grain Deal by SABC Digital News