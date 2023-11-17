Sudan requests the termination of UN mission

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Sudan has asked the United Nations (UN) to immediately terminate the political mission in the country.

A letter from Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Sadeq to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, requests the termination of the mission known as UNITAMS, while assuring the world body’s chief that the government of Sudan was committed to engaging constructively with the Security Council and the Secretariat.

The Sudanese government says the UN mission’s performance in implementing its objectives was disappointing as military factions continue to battle it out for superiority, while a humanitarian catastrophe unfolds.

The UN has warned that the current dynamics in the region could lead to further mass killings in an environment of complete lawlessness and impunity.

Last week, a senior United Nations official, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, said the violence against civilians in Sudan is verging on pure evil.

The former UN envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, announced his resignation in September after being declared persona non grata by the Sudanese Government.

