Undefeated World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, said he is “over” boxing, but could be tempted to get back into the ring for 500 million British pounds (R9.7 billion).

Fury, who retained his title after knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, announced his retirement from his undefeated professional career, telling fans he would be sticking to the promise he made to his wife to retire.

I Came I Saw I Conquered 👑🥊 Thank you Wembley, We Made History! God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ #GypsyKing pic.twitter.com/SYsX17A9vA — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 24, 2022

“Boxing and professional fighting -I am so over it- I’ve done everything that was asked of me, defeated every opponent I’ve ever faced; and to be able to have a life after that, isn’t that amazing and a beautiful thing?” said Fury.

When asked how much money would need to be involved to tempt him into making a return, Fury said, “500 million pounds”.

The boxer said he would not return to boxing unless he got an offer for half a billion to fight again.

Fury’s wife, Paris, says her 33-year-old husband is not serious about his retirement. In April she said that he could return to the ring for an undisputed world title fight against the winner of the upcoming rematch between his rival Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, which is set for 20 August 2022 in Saudi Arabia.