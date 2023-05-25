Eastern Cape boxing enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the SABC has partnered with various stakeholders to stage a boxing tournament in East London on Friday evening (26 May). The tournament is part of celebrating Africa month and showcases the talent of Buffalo City.

Boxers from different parts of the country are physically fit and mentally ready for the big day. The main bout in the tournament is between Gauteng’s Mxolisi Sibiya and the Eastern Cape’s Siphosihle Mhlahlo. The two will be competing for a vacant junior bantam weight title. They both say they have prepared well for the fight.

“I’m ready for the fight, I have been preparing so I will be the new champion,” says Sibiya.

“I am ready for the fight and the belt is going to be mine,” says Mhlahlo.

The line-up in this tournament also includes a female category with a clash between Azasakhe Jamani from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape and Bernice Ferreira from Gauteng in the lightweight contest. This will be Jamani’s debut in professional boxing level and she says she will make her mark.

“It will help me to show that I have talent in boxing and inspire other kids in my village,” says Jamani.

Meanwhile, Bernice Ferreira says Jamani is going to leave with a smooth game.

“I’m super ready for the game tomorrow and I am going to show her some flames,” says Ferreira.

Boxing promoter in the Eastern Cape, Khayalethu Majeke says such tournaments will help grow boxing in the province, and help eradicate poverty.

“We give opportunities to the young ones so that they are able to put food on the table. Boxing is not just a sport in this area, it also assist in eradicating poverty within families and communities,” says Majeke.

All weigh-ins and medical tests have been completed and the fights will be broadcast live on the SABC sport channels from 7pm.