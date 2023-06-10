The resurgence of boxing as one of South Africa’s major sporting codes is essential in empowering the youth economically. This is according to former three-time world champion, Dingaan Thobela.

He was speaking at the launch of an international youth boxing tournament dubbed “Power To The Youth” in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The tournament is an initiative of the boxing organisation, Limpopo Champions Promotions.

Affectionately known as “The Rose of Soweto”, Dingaan Thobela was the darling of boxing fans in the 90s. He shone the light on South Africa, fighting in some of internationally-acclaimed bouts with the likes of Toni Lopez and Orzubek Nazarov.

Thobela says the youth of today can pursue boxing to create economic opportunities for themselves and their communities.

Junior Middleweight fighter, Khensahosi Makondo, will square-off with Congolese champion, Jacques Tshikubu Mavud, for the WBF inter-continental title. Makonzo, whose career slowed for a while, will use the tournament to revive his career.

“I am very prepared and this tournament is helpful because I have not been fighting for so long so it will be very helpful for me to redeem my name.”

The tournament will take place on the 23rd of June in Polokwane.

“Tournaments like these help to ignite interest not only in boxing but also in the cooperate world, tv rights and now social media. I think this helps spread the word in terms of showing that boxing is alive.”

Limpopo MEC for Economic Development and Tourism, Rogers Monama, has hailed the tournament as key to the province’s economic growth.

“As and when they stage this tournament many people even international tourists come to our province so in terms of hospitality we gain more money but it also assist us to empower small businesses.” – Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai

Resurgence of boxing empowering youth: