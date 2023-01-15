Two people have been arrested on fraud charges in Cape Town.

Police say a 43-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were arrested in connection with a fraud case in the Western Cape.

The 43-year-old woman suspect was employed at a grape farm where she allegedly made over 400 transactions from the business accounts to her personal account amounting to over R11 000.

She will appear in the Wellington Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk explains the arrest of the 37-year-old male suspect.

“The suspect was a manager at a retail clothing store, and while employed he did fictitious refunds and pocketed the cash. A total of R201 210.00 was stolen from the company due to fraudulent transactions. The suspect was arrested and detained at Mitchells Plain SAPS. He is due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates court on Monday,” van Wyk explained.

