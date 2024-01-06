Two hospitalised following fire at Durban’s Albany Hotel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A number of people have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at the Albany Hotel in the Durban CBD this morning.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire, which is believed to have started on the hotel’s sixth floor, is unknown. Police and the eThekwini fire department are on scene investigating the cause of the blaze.

ALS paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson explains, “Just after 9:30am this morning, ALS Paramedics received numerous calls of a hotel alight on Smith Street near City Hall. Immediately ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics, responded together the Durban fire department.

“On arrival, paramedics found the fire department already extinguishing the blaze, which is believed to have taken place on the sixth floor. Multiple casualties were treated on scene and assessed, however, only two patients were transported to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required. The fire has been put out by the Durban fire department.”