Twenty people have been arrested in a building earmarked to house people that are evicted from unsafe buildings by the City of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says the building in Denver, east of City, was in the process of being hijacked.

Those arrested are construction workers who were revamping the building. Gwamanda says the previous City administration had earmarked ithe building to be used to store vehicles impounded by the Johannesburg Metro Police.

“My priority is to ensure that all state properties are the first on our priority list so that we can take ownership and ensure that we repurpose them. According to GFIS, there are approximately 188 buildings that are being investigated and from that investigation, 17 of them have been identified as City owned.”