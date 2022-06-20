Scores of frustrated students at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Pretoria west campus have embarked on overnight protest action over the lack of hot water and electricity.

They’ve barricaded the entrances to students’ accommodation facilities with burning objects.

The students say they’ve been subjected to poor services by landlords who failed to pay power utilities for the past six months.

The university could not be reached for comment.

One of the protesting students says, “Students are subjected to all these forms of harsh brutality and devastating living conditions due to a high prevailing crime within the syndicate that masquarades within the ranks of the institution as service providers that prioritize profit at the expense of an education of a black. Our students at Muzindza residence spend weekends or the entire week without electricity and hot water.“