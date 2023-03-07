Students from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have also embarked on a protest against historic debt.

This follows protests by students from Wits University, which started last week.

They are demanding that all students owing R150 000 or less, be allowed to register and that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) R45 000 cap for residence be scrapped.

The TUT Student Representative Council says they will not allow activities on the campus to go ahead until management addresses their issues.

SRC president Keamogetswe Masike says, “The university is closed because scores of students could not register due to historic debt. We have tried to negotiate with the university on behalf of students but they insisted that they must still pay 20% upfront.”

“These are some of the issues that are burning inside the institution. Some students have been going to class hungry and others have been evicted from residences due to their pending statuses from NSFAS.”

Peaceful protest by Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students outside the main campus in Pretoria West. Students are protesting over the @myNSFAS funding.#TUTProtest #TUTStrike pic.twitter.com/UbiKzOBdPQ — CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, some Wits University students marched to the Vice Chancellor’s house and allegedly threatened to burn it down.

