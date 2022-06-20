Students from Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) Pretoria West campus continue with their protest action on Monday. They are demonstrating against a lack of running water and electricity.

Frustrated students at the Pretoria west campus barricade the entrances to students’ accommodation facilities with burning objects.

Since Sunday night, all entrances to student housing have been blocked. The students claim they have received poor service from landlords who have failed to pay power utilities for the past six months.

TUT SRC member, Keamogetswe Masike says, “All operations are still closed. The university is still not responding to the grievances that the students have escalated to the office that is responsible. There is no electricity and no functional water that is consistent in the residences. Many of the students are writing exams and many of them are compelled to study with candlelight. Many of these students come from communities and villages and they came here to look for greener pastures, but they are still compelled by these conditions. So, we have closed down the residence and we are here in solidarity with the students who are trying to get the attention of the institution.”

One of the protesting students says, “Students are subjected to all these forms of harsh brutality and devastating living conditions due to a high prevailing crime within the syndicate that masquerades within the ranks of the institution as service providers that prioritise profit at the expense of the education of a black. Our students at Muzindza residence spend weekends or the entire week without electricity and hot water.“

The university could not be reached for comment.