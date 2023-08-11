The City of Tshwane’s court bid to stop the construction of a building earmarked for a new primary school in Pretoria North has failed.

The Pretoria North Magistrate Court dismissed the City and a local car dealership in the area’s application with costs. The new school is aimed at alleviating overcrowding at local schools, particularly to create space for grade 1–6 learners in the new academic year.

The building, earmarked for a new primary school, is just down the road from the Danie Malan Laerskool in Pretoria North.

The City of Tshwane’s Oversight Committee Chairperson for Economic Development, Pieter Meyer, says they’re hoping to strengthen their objections to the rezoning application.

Tshwane residents, businesses oppose construction of new school:

“Unfortunately, the City lost the case against the property owner regarding the illegal building on the site. Although the community has the opportunity to submit their objections during the rezoning application. The rezoning application is for the building to be used for school purposes, which is not the case at this stage. So, all is not lost for the City. We only want this application to be successful but we are still hoping for this second chance.”

Furore breaks out in Pretoria North over planned construction of school: