Angry residents and business owners of Pretoria North say they are determined to prevent the Gauteng Basic Education Department from establishing a new primary school in their area.

They are heading to court to interdict the department which says the aim of establishing the new school is to ease overcrowding at local schools and create space for learners flocking from nearby townships and villages to the north.

The department wants to convert one of the dilapidated buildings at the corner of Van Riebeeck and Rachel De Beer streets to a fully-fledged primary school to accommodate about 600 learners from grades one to six.

Ward councillor Dehan Hermse, “So the main reason that the community is not happy about is the impact the school will have on the infrastructure of Pretoria North. Such as your sewerage system and the electrical network. And as far as we understand the area is struggling a lot with that and also the amount of traffic.”