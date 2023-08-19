The City of Tshwane has apologised to customers trying to get through to its call centre.

The City’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says they are aware of the problem and technicians are working on restoring the lines.

“The City of Tshwane would like to apologies to customers who cannot get through to our call centre lines. The City is fully aware of the downtime situation. Power failures can be reported by sending an SMS with the word ‘Power’ followed by the account number to 0826120333 or 44676.”

Residents has also been urged to e-mail the city for complaints and to report other faults.