Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared in federal court in Miami to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

Trump was expected to be fingerprinted and to submit a plea during an arraignment scheduled for 3pm EDT (1900 GMT).

It will be the second courtroom visit for Trump since April, when he pleaded not guilty to charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Tuesday’s appearance in Miami was on federal charges.

Outside the courthouse, supporters cheered as Trump’s motorcade arrived. Police closed surrounding streets earlier to investigate a possible bomb threat that they later said posed no danger.