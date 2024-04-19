Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial Courthouse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minutes after the full jury was selected in the hush-money trial of former US President Donald Trump, a man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan Courthouse.

Video from the scene showed the man totally engulfed in flames with New York Police Officers eventually retrieving a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The fiery scene played itself out right in front of a massive media contingent covering the trial outside the Courthouse, a horrific development just as the 12 person jury and several alternates were seated for the trial.

Trump is reported to have still been inside the courthouse at the time of the self-immolation.

It’s unclear the intentions of the individual or whether he acted in relation to the ongoing court process. With the jury now selected in the 34-count business fraud case, the first criminal trial of a former US President in the country’s history, opening arguments are now set to start on Monday.

The trial is expected to last between 6 and 8 weeks.