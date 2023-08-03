Former US President Donald Trump will appear in a Washington D.C. Federal Court later today on charges that he sought to subvert the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.

He’s expected to enter a not-guilty plea.

Trump will know this process well by now having been indicted and arraigned on state fraud charges in New York in April and on federal charges related to the illegal retention of classified documents in Florida this past June.

The twice-impeached President faces mounting legal jeopardy even as he remains the clear Republican front-runner for President in 2024 and faces a difficult timetable balancing an election campaign with his court appearances.

Trump has labeled the charges as part of a broader effort to undermine his election prospects, but this latest indictment shows in great detail efforts behind the scenes by Trump and his allies to illegally undermine Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.