The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has paid tribute to its former general-secretary Dennis George who passed away at the age of 65.

Fedusa says it lowers its flag to mourn George’s passing and to honour his legacy.

In a statement, the federation’s current general-secretary Riefdah Ajam and her deputy Ashley Benjamin, say George leaves behind a legacy of commitment to workers’ rights throughout his career in the labour movement, in South Africa and beyond.

“George was a marketing consultant at Sanlam when he was recruited by the Transport and Allied Trade Union to work as an organiser. He was later appointed general-secretary of Fedusa in 1998 after serving in other roles in the federation. George’s passion for education was witnessed in how he selflessly dedicated himself while working as National Training Officer at Fedusa.”

“We later witnessed this passion when he continued with studies to complete a Masters Degree and later a PhD. His tenure as general-secretary of Fedusa for over 20 years, was categorised by many victories for workers which manifested in the growth of the federation.”

“He also represented the organisation with excellence when serving nationally in platforms such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council, the National Skills Authority, the National Board for Further Education and Training among others. Globally, George was actively engaged in committees at the International Labour Organisation, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the International Trade Union Confederation, among others,” the labor federation further explains.

