The National Treasury says it will allocate R13 billion to different government departments and programmes to fight Gender-Based Violence.

The Treasury’s Ishmail Mamoniat answered questions from delegates at the Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The summit, which started on Tuesday, is taking place under the theme: “Accountability. Acceleration and Amplification, NOW!”

Momoniat explains the government’s capacity to fund civil society: “We have a number of programmes and the question is, are they funded adequately? I have a figure, R13 billion, that I will explain. A budget that we allocate to departments, and from that it’s allocated to the programme. Whatever we spend, is not going to be enough given the scale of the problem that we are dealing with.”

“Secondly, the issue is, what is the capability of the state? Even before state capture it was a problem, and certainly, after state capture, it is a problem,” says Momoniat.

GBVF Summit | Finding solutions to the abuse of women and children:

#gbvfsummit2022 Feeling overwhelmed with the summit’s proceeding? Well not to worry! There’s a range of support services available at the summit, just visit the Community Care Room where trauma counselling is readily available for you.#endGBVF #accountability #Highlights pic.twitter.com/DRGBZqJDQt — #GBVFSummit2022 (@end_GBVF) November 2, 2022

“We are being gagged and silenced and that is GBVF in itself”#GBVFSummit2022 — #GBVFSummit2022 (@end_GBVF) November 2, 2022

[Listen] A National Strategic Plan has been developed to guide the national response, to coordinate the various sectors involved in the fight against GBV ….https://t.co/t9bgUFxZy1 #GBVFSummit2022 #EndGBV pic.twitter.com/iiVR32KBCc — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 2, 2022

DG of National Treasury “it’s only at year end where we can guage what the actual spending is and requires research and going to every department to give a detailed breakdown” #GBVFSummit2022 — #GBVFSummit2022 (@end_GBVF) November 2, 2022

#gbvfsummit2022 A possibly addition to the current 6 pillars. A pillar 7 for Children’s affairs. Children experience #gbvf therefore services aimed at supporting them have become of crucial importance as highlighted in the summit. #Accountability #day2gbvfsummit2022 — #GBVFSummit2022 (@end_GBVF) November 2, 2022