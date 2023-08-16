The Portfolio Committee on Transport says it is still early for it to discuss the envisaged Private Members Bill aimed at amending the existing legislation in order to regulate the taxi industry.

The Al Jama-ah in Parliament has written to the National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula informing her of its plan to introduce the Bill soon.

Party leader Ganief Hendricks says there is a need for the amendment of the National Land and Transport Act to establish a national structure for the taxi industry.

The party’s proposal follows the recent violent taxi strike in Cape Town which led to fatalities.

Committee chairperson, Mina Lesoma says they will wait for the Bill to be presented to them before making any pronouncements.

Lesoma says, “In respect of the muted land transport amendment bill that will come before parliament, since it has not been tabled before us, we would not like to pre-empt or to comment something that people are still contemplating to bring it before parliament. Of course it has to follow the due processes and then be tabled before us and then we will take up from there.”

VIDEO: National Taxi Alliance’s Theo Malele on taxi industry, tax paying:



National legislation for transport

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) in Parliament says it will never support the call by Al Jama-ah for new amendments in the current piece of national legislation for transport to be made in order to pave the way for the regulation of the taxi industry.

ACDP Deputy President Wayne Thring says devolution of powers from one sphere of government to another is not something they will support.

“The African Christian Democratic Party does not believe that the devolution of powers from national to provincial or local government should be removed. As a party of principle, we believe in the devolution of power within the three spheres of government as well as in the principle of subsidiary. As such we cannot support the Al-Jama-ah proposals for the devolution of powers to be removed from either provincial or local government. The ACDP also will support the broad legislation which seeks to tighten up the taxi industry, legislation that applies to the ordinary man on the streets with regards to their safety.”