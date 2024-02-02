Shooting at Jhb CBD taxi rank claims two lives, police investigate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for 10 suspects that opened fire at the MTN Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD this morning where two people were fatally wounded.

The third victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police say the motive for the shooting is still unknown at this stage.

“On arrival at the taxi rank, police found two bodies, one which was on the rooftop of the taxi rank with a gunshot wound and another at the basement with no gunshot wounds. The third victim reportedly sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital. A case of murder, attempted murder and inquest are opened for further investigations,” says Gauteng Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.