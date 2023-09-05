Over 250 leading scientists from across the globe have convened for the Technology and Instrumentation in Particle Physics (TIPP) conference, a four-day event focused on exploring advancements in technology and engineering.

The TIPP conference, which is taking place for the first time in Africa since its establishment in Japan in 2009, has attracted experts eager to discuss the latest developments in their fields.

Professor Bruce Mellado, a Senior Scientist at Ithemba Labs, emphasised the importance of training new scientists and South African students in environments that expose them to complex technologies. He believes that the skills acquired by these students will contribute to a broader knowledge base that can ultimately benefit society.

Mellado explained, “When they graduate, they basically have acquired skills that are very difficult to obtain elsewhere. They bring them from highly technological laboratories like the European lab, CERN, and they bring them here. That knowledge and skills are further developed and transferred into the economy.”

The TIPP conference serves as a platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among scientists, with the potential to catalyse breakthroughs and innovations that may have far-reaching impacts in various scientific domains.

