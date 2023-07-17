Three wine farms in the Western Cape have been named among the world’s top 50 during an event in the town of Bodegas Beronia in Spain.

The annual World’s Best Vineyards showcases the finest vineyard experiences from around the globe.

Provincial Finance and Economic Opportunities Minister, Mireille Wenger, says that Creation Wines in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley in Hermanus secured a spot in the top five.

She says that the farms Klein Constantia and Delaire Graff Estate in Stellenbosch were placed at 32 and 36 respectively.