Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni -Tsipane expressed shock at the gruesome murder of 6-year old Bontle Mashiyane. Mtsweni-Tsipane visited Mashiyane’s family in Mganduzweni near White river.

After she went missing last month, Mashiyane’s mutilated body was found on Saturday near her home. Mashiyane was playing with other children near her home on the day she went missing. Community members launched a massive search for the little girl.

According to Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, the child’s head was only an empty skull without eyes, ears and tongue. The six-year-old was reportedly raped by a 40-year old man by before being murdered.

The family had hoped to have found their little girl alive, but they were devastated when they found her body.

The girl’s aunt, Sharon Mashiyane says, “We are comforted by that if there are more people, police will get them involved we hope justice will be served, it’s a question of whom is next, it’s not only our child, the more they are brought in more lives will be saved”.

Among the three suspects who have been arrested are two neighbours. Premier Mtsweni-Tsipane says two more including a sangoma have been taken in for questioning.

She adds, “This is not the first murder that they committed on this street. They have confessed to four children other that they have killed, the very same street this one is the fifth children two of them are for her sisters, now you ask yourself what kind of a woman is this one”

Provincial Police Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela, says some of the suspects are being linked to other cases and are facing charges that include kidnapping, rape and murder. With assistance from the community, the police were able to make progress with the case. Manamela says the arrested were also linked to other cases and that it appears that they are dealing with the same suspect.

The three suspects are expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s court on Monday.