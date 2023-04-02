Police in the Free State have launched a manhunt for suspects after three men were shot dead at a guesthouse in Thaba Nchu this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Thabo Covane says six men and eight women were driving in a bakkie and were dropping off one of the men at the guesthouse.

Covane says while they were waiting at the gate, a man from a vehicle that stopped behind them got out and started shooting at the victims sitting at the back of the bakkie and fled the scene afterwards.

Two other victims have been wounded and taken to hospital.