A third death in a week has been recorded in the vicinity of Rocklands Beach in Sea Point, in Cape Town.

Police, law enforcement and paramedics were at the scence to retrieve a body of an unknown person that had washed up on the beach today. This after a Sea Point woman had died after she had been swept off the shoreline on Tuesday. A day earlier, an Irish tourist had also drowned during a parachute collision near the Sea Point promenade.

A passerby, Michael Smoreborg, explains his shock at the incidents at Rocklands Beach.

“I was just driving past and I saw all this commotion. 48 hours ago, a friend of mine got washed off the rocks here and I just stopped to see what was going on and I’m very shocked because 72 hours ago a paraglider drowned in exactly the same position.”