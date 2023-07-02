Search and rescue teams have recovered three bodies in the Namaqualand flooding. Five people were swept away following heavy rains and flooding over the last few days.

Five towns are cut off from the world and people are unable to get access to basic necessities.

The Nama Khoi Municipality says a helicopter has been deployed to assist in airlifting goods to towns affected.

Road infrastructure has been severely damaged with some critical transport routes being closed.

Meanwhile, the N-7, R-352 and R-355 have been closed due to severe damage to road infrastructure.

A mother in the Buffelsrivier area had to give birth at home, because of inaccessibility to a healthcare facility.

