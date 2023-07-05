The Northern Cape provincial government says humanitarian aid should reach all flood-affected communities in the Namaqualand by Friday.

Around 10 000 people in five towns in the area have been affected by floods that swept through the area last week.

The bodies of four people who were swept away by the raging water were found on Sunday while another is still missing.

Northern Cape Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC, Bentley Vass says humanitarian organisations, Gift of Givers, Red Cross and the Department of Social Development are distributing food parcels to the affected communities.

Vass says the provincial government is still counting the costs of the disaster. Several roads, bridges and houses sustained damages as the flood water ravaged the area.

The Namakwa District Municipality on Monday declared the area a disaster area.