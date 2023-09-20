Three individuals have been apprehended for the possession and distribution of drugs in various locations within KwaDukuza, located north of Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, reported that drugs with an estimated street value of R100,000 have been confiscated in two separate operations.

An intelligence-driven operation, which involved officers from the Ilembe Crime Intelligence, Umhlali K9, and KwaDukuza Municipality crime prevention units, resulted in the successful arrests of three foreign nationals involved in drug-related offenses. These arrests were carried out on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The operation, known as ‘Operation Umiyane,’ was initiated based on intelligence indicating that a male individual was engaged in drug trafficking activities. Subsequently, a 25-year-old foreign national was apprehended at his residence in Newtown. Upon searching his premises, law enforcement officers discovered a variety of drugs, including crack cocaine, mandrax, kat wrappings, and pure cocaine.

In a continued effort to crack down on suspected drug dealers, the police acted on additional information and conducted further arrests. Two more foreign nationals, aged 23 and 36, were apprehended on Glenhills Drive in KwaDukuza and Russel Street in Newtown, respectively.

#sapsKZN An intell driven op involving #SAPS Ilembe Crime Intelligence, Umhlali K9 and KwaDukuza Municipality crime prevention units has yielded positive results when 3 suspects were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs at different locations around KwaDukuza on 19/09.… pic.twitter.com/2nauApWURr — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 20, 2023