Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he and the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Minerals and Energy Affairs Gwede Mantashe are working on ending load shedding.

He says the idea of friction among them is a public narrative that has nothing to do with reality. Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces, Ramokgopa says they are aware of the impact of load shedding on the economy and are treating it as an emergency.

Ministers in the Economic Clusters, including Ramokgopa are answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces:

Ramokgopa added that they will disappoint those who want to use load shedding as a campaign issue for next year’s elections.

” I know that the great levels of frustration and clamoring comes from the fact that they can see now we are going to resolve load shedding. Remember load shedding was going to be the principal armor going into the elections to undermine the governing party, make that effort going into the future.”