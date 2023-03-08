The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he will focus on reducing the frequency and intensity of rolling blackouts.

He has warned that failure to urgently address the country’s electricity crisis will have catastrophic consequences.

Ramokgopa spoke to the media following his swearing-in at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

He says, “Must have [a person with] laser focus, someone who will eat [and] breathes this problem, with no other competing tasks on this person’s diary. It’s an extraordinary event, [it] has catastrophic consequences if we don’t address it.”

Ramokgopa says he intends on working directly with power plant managers to help resolve technical energy issues.

He will also work with Eskom and other stakeholders on the urgent implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

Swearing in proceedings below: