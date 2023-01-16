A Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Four Paws South Africa, has warned that the country has become a breeding ground for illicit big cats.

This after an eight-year-old tiger escaped from its cage at a private property in Walkerville on Saturday. The tiger has since attacked a 39-year-old man and a dog.

“While they are not native to South Africa, unfortunately tigers are bred and kept in captivity in concerning numbers across the country. And the reason for that is commercial purposes and profit. Cases such as this really highlight the need for government to take action to address the private keeping of big cats and also to end the trade of big cats from South Africa,” Four Paws South Africa’s Sarah Locke explains.

Members of the public are warned not to approach the animal for their own safety.

