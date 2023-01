Community members around the South of Johannesburg are urged to be on alert after a tiger escaped from a plot area in Kliprivier on Saturday.

It is reported that the tiger escaped from its cage and attacked a 39-year-old man and a dog in that area.

Members of the public are warned not to approach the animal for their own safety.

Video: A tiger is on the lose in the south of Johannesburg, residents urged not to approach the animal